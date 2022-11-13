MCD polls: AAP's 2nd list of 117 candidates out

PTI

New Delhi, November 12

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday announced its second list of 117 candidates for the December 4 polls to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The party had declared its first list of 134 candidates on Friday for the 250-member house. Earlier in the day, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal had dared the BJP to tell the public about five things that they have done in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in the last 15 years.

"Forget even five things, let them come out and tell us about two things that they have done in the MCD. They just hold press conferences and abuse Arvind Kejriwal 24 hours in the day. They have called me a fraudster, a terrorist, a Khalistani and what not. What kind of politics is this?” he said at a press conference.

Accusing the saffron party of indulging in "negative politics", he said, "People do not like negative politics and false accusations. In the last seven to eight months and particularly since VK Saxena was appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, the BJP has consistently been involved in the politics of accusations and spreading hatred against the elected government in Delhi. The people are tired of such politics."

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP released its first list of 232 candidates, with the nominees including 126 women, three Muslims, seven Sikhs and nine former mayors, according to a party statement.

The remaining 18 candidates will be announced later, it said. Elections to the 250-ward-strong Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on December 4. The counting of votes will take place on December 7.

The names of 232 candidates were announced after the approval of the party's national president J P Nadda, said Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra.

It was the first time that the BJP gave religious and caste breakups of its candidates for any elections. Former mayor and Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra said 23 Punjabis, 21 Vaishyas, 42 Brahmins, 34 Jats, 26 Purvanchalis, 22 Rajputs, 17 Gujjars, 13 Jatavs, nine Balmikis, nine Yadavs, one Sindhi and two from Uttarakhand have been given tickets. "The candidates also include seven Sikhs, three Muslims and one from the Jain community," he said.