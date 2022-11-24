 MCD polls: BJP will scrap factory licences if voted to power, says Delhi unit president : The Tribune India

MCD polls: BJP will scrap factory licences if voted to power, says Delhi unit president

Multi-level parking to be developed in all major markets to ease parking-related problems faced by traders: Adesh Gupta

MCD polls: BJP will scrap factory licences if voted to power, says Delhi unit president

BJP Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta. File photo



PTI

New Delhi, November 24

The BJP will scrap factory licences and adopt a simple online process to issue trade and health licences if voted to power in the civic body elections, Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta said here on Thursday.

The BJP has been in power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) - trifurcated in 2012 into north, south and east corporations and then unified this year - for three straight terms.

Multi-level parking will also be developed in all the major markets to ease the parking-related problems faced by the traders, he said.

Gupta said if the BJP wins a majority of the 250 wards in the December 4 polls, the party will also de-seal the thousands of properties sealed on account of violation of Master Plan for Delhi-2021.

"Earlier also, we took various steps to ensure transparency and simplify licensing procedures in the MCD, thus doing away with Inspector Raj. This process will be sped up further and the trade and health licences will be issued through a simple online process," Gupta said in a press conference.

To help traders, factory licences will be scrapped and steps will be taken to ensure they do not face problems in parking the goods vehicles, he said.

The BJP is committed to providing all the facilities to the traders so that they do not have to keep on taking rounds of the MCD offices for paperwork, he added.

Delhi BJP president said under 'Samriddhi Yojana, house tax has been waived off and traders in unauthorised colonies have been given the option to deposit the tax for one year and avail the tax dues of the past 17 years.

He said after coming into power, the BJP will also ensure that the factories in the 30 industrial areas do not have to depend on licences to boost manufacturing in the city. 

A proposal to this effect was sent to the Delhi government but it was not permitted, he said, adding that the party will take Centre's help in the matter.

The counting of votes will take place on December 7.

#BJP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Impact Feature

The 8 Best Coins to Invest in for 2023

2
Himachal

Rs 1-crore fake drugs of top brands seized from Baddi godown, three arrested

3
Punjab

Ludhiana police sub-inspector, 2 accomplices nabbed with 846-gm heroin

4
Nation

Udaipur horror: ‘Tantrik’ pours 50 tubes of superglue on naked couple in ‘compromising position’ before killing them

5
Delhi

AIIMS server down after suspected ransomware attack, all services being run manually; probe launched

6
Punjab

Probe order papers in plot allotment scam go missing

7
Nation

What was mechanism to pick Election Commissioner Arun Goel, produce appointment file: Supreme Court to govt

8
Diaspora

Punjabi teen stabbed to death outside school in Canada

9
Ludhiana

Income Tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana

10
Trending

Richa Chadha under fire for tweet 'Galwan says hi'; slammed for 'mocking' Army

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28

Jalandhar’s viral ‘kulhad pizza’ couple booked for ‘brandishing guns’
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's viral 'kulhad pizza' couple booked for 'brandishing guns'

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to ‘kill and cut her into pieces’
Trending

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to 'kill and cut her into pieces'

Left MBBS seat after kidney failure, Tanda girl clears NEET again after 2 yrs
Jalandhar

Left MBBS seat after kidney failure, Tanda girl clears NEET again after 2 yrs

Nek Chand’s sculptures reinstalled in Shimla
Himachal

Nek Chand's sculptures reinstalled in Shimla

Green Mission: Man plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs
Ludhiana

Green Mission: Samrala man Gurpreet Singh Bedi plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal
Himachal

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Punjab

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

Top News

Sachin Pilot a traitor, can’t be made Rajasthan CM: Ashok Gehlot

Sachin Pilot a traitor, can’t be made Rajasthan CM: Ashok Gehlot

Remarks further widen fissures in Rajasthan Congress

Centre places original file of appointment of Election Commissioner Arun Goel before SC Constitution Bench

Supreme Court questions 'tearing hurry' in appointing Arun Goel as Election Commissioner

Attorney general asks the court to look into the issue in en...

Little-known outfit Islamic Resistance Council claims responsibility for Mangaluru blast

Little-known outfit Islamic Resistance Council claims responsibility for Mangaluru blast

Police sources verify the origin of information

Second session of polygraph test on Aaftab Poonawala begins

Second session of polygraph test on Aaftab Poonawala begins

The test could not be conducted on Wednesday as the 28-year-...

Vikram Gokhale continues to be critical, has multiple organ failure: Wife

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale continues to be critical, has multiple organ failure: Wife

The ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ actor is undergoing treatment a...


Cities

View All

12 booked for public display of weapons in Amritsar

12 booked for public display of weapons in Amritsar

Case registered against 65 for blocking NH in Tarn Taran district

SGPC concerned over traffic logjam effect on tourist footfall in holy city Amritsar

Pits of hazard: Open manholes threat to commuters in city

Differently abled hold march over sacking of employees

25-year-old critical after ‘overdose’

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

Chandigarh Administration for disciplinary action against ‘erring’ HCS officer

Chandigarh Administration for disciplinary action against ‘erring’ HCS officer

3 organ recipients get dengue from infected donor; 2 die

70-yr-old man axes son’s wife to death in Barwala

Punjab VB team searches ex-cop’s Karoran resort

Chandigarh earns bragging rights, to showcase cycle infra at meet

Second session of polygraph test on Aaftab Poonawala begins

Second session of polygraph test on Aaftab Poonawala begins

Delhi's Jama Masjid bans entry of 'girls', Shahi Imam says doesn't apply to those offering prayers

Back from rehabilitation centre, drug addict ‘kills’ 4 of family in Delhi

HPMC products likely at Delhi metro stations shortly

Significant rise in Yamuna pollution since 2017, says Delhi Govt report

Latifpura occupants get eviction notice from Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Latifpura occupants get eviction notice from Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Jalandhar Development Authority starts e-auction for prime properties in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala

Nurmahal civic body president defeats no-confidence vote

Jalandhar’s viral ‘kulhad pizza’ couple booked for brandishing guns

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya, Jalandhar, student cracks AFCAT in 1st attempt

Income tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana

Income Tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana

Seven of two gangs held in loot, vehicle-theft cases in Ludhiana

Sub-inspector, 2 accomplices nabbed with 846-gm heroin

Cop arrested for taking Rs 5K bribe

‘Complete projects that missed deadlines’

Patiala girl Mannat Kashyap who failed to find coaching when young, now in India Under-19 women’s cricket squad

Patiala girl Mannat Kashyap who failed to find coaching when young, now in India Under-19 women’s cricket squad

240 Patiala jail inmates found infected with hepatitis C, tally may go up

International conference on 300th birth anniv of Waris Shah concludes at Punjabi University

Phones, tobacco found on Patiala jail premises

Public grievances addressed as part of Jan Suvidha camp in Patiala