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Home / Delhi / MCD proposes decriminalisation of minor offences

MCD proposes decriminalisation of minor offences

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Anshita Mehra
Delhi, Updated At : 02:52 AM Mar 30, 2026 IST
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Municipal Corporation of Delhi. File
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To make civic regulations more citizen-friendly, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has proposed a series of amendments to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, to decriminalise minor offences and shift towards a compliance-based framework.

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According to officials, the proposed changes seek to replace punitive provisions with a more facilitative and rational regulatory approach, reducing the burden of criminal proceedings for minor violations.

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One of the key features of the proposed amendments is the decriminalisation of several minor and technical offences that currently attract prosecution, penalty or even imprisonment. The civic body has proposed that such violations should no longer lead to criminal cases, thereby reducing harassment, social stigma and prolonged litigation for citizens.

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In a major relief to businesses and individuals, provisions involving imprisonment for minor municipal violations, particularly those related to employment defaults, are set to be removed entirely. The move reinforces the principle that minor civic lapses should not result in criminal liability.

The amendments also propose scrapping outdated provisions that impose negligible fines, which officials say have lost relevance over time and can be better handled through administrative mechanisms. Focusing on improving ease of living and doing business, the MCD has suggested simplifying licensing norms for markets, trades and eating establishments.

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Criminal penalties in such cases are likely to be replaced with reasonable monetary fines, a step expected to reduce compliance burden and encourage formalisation of economic activities.

At the same time, civic body has proposed stricter penalties for repeated or serious violations to maintain deterrence, while ensuring fairness and proportional enforcement.

The overarching objective of the reforms, the officials said was to reduce unnecessary legal proceedings, promote trust-based governance and enhance transparency and administrative efficiency. The changes are also aligned with the broader vision of minimum government, maximum governance.

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