MCD regularises 296 sanitation workers

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday regularised the services of 296 daily-wage sanitation workers and stepped up its cleanliness and civic works monitoring, with Deputy Mayor Monica Pant inspecting Nehru Nagar in the South-East Zone.

The regularisation covers workers who have been serving the civic body for several years. Of the 296 employees, 160 who were ordinarily working between April 1, 1998 and March 31, 2000 have been granted regularisation with effect from April 1, 2006. Another 136 workers who were working between April 1, 2000 and March 31, 2002 have been regularised with effect from April 1, 2008.

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Mayor Pravesh Wahi said the decision was based on recommendations of the zonal screening committees and officers concerned. He said the regularisation would provide the workers and their families with greater security and stability.

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Environment Management Services Committee chairman Sandeep Kapoor said the MCD was committed to safeguarding the interests of sanitation workers.

Meanwhile, Pant inspected sanitation arrangements, parks, damaged lanes and civic amenities in Nehru Nagar under the ‘Delhi Free from Garbage’ campaign. She visited a municipal primary school, an Ayushman Arogya Mandir and parks in the area.

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Pant directed officials to improve sanitation and complete repairs of damaged lanes at the earliest. During a surprise inspection of the health facility, she interacted with patients and reviewed healthcare arrangements, including registers related to patients and medicines.

At the parks, she assessed cleanliness and maintenance and directed officials to prune tree branches extending towards houses and pathways.