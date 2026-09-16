DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / MCD regularises 296 sanitation workers

MCD regularises 296 sanitation workers

article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:27 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
MCD building. File
Advertisement

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday regularised the services of 296 daily-wage sanitation workers and stepped up its cleanliness and civic works monitoring, with Deputy Mayor Monica Pant inspecting Nehru Nagar in the South-East Zone.

The regularisation covers workers who have been serving the civic body for several years. Of the 296 employees, 160 who were ordinarily working between April 1, 1998 and March 31, 2000 have been granted regularisation with effect from April 1, 2006. Another 136 workers who were working between April 1, 2000 and March 31, 2002 have been regularised with effect from April 1, 2008.

Advertisement

Mayor Pravesh Wahi said the decision was based on recommendations of the zonal screening committees and officers concerned. He said the regularisation would provide the workers and their families with greater security and stability.

Advertisement

Environment Management Services Committee chairman Sandeep Kapoor said the MCD was committed to safeguarding the interests of sanitation workers.

Meanwhile, Pant inspected sanitation arrangements, parks, damaged lanes and civic amenities in Nehru Nagar under the ‘Delhi Free from Garbage’ campaign. She visited a municipal primary school, an Ayushman Arogya Mandir and parks in the area.

Advertisement

Pant directed officials to improve sanitation and complete repairs of damaged lanes at the earliest. During a surprise inspection of the health facility, she interacted with patients and reviewed healthcare arrangements, including registers related to patients and medicines.

At the parks, she assessed cleanliness and maintenance and directed officials to prune tree branches extending towards houses and pathways.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts