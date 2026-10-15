MCD repairs 8,343 potholes, plans to resurface 1,202 km of roads to curb dust pollution

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has repaired 8,343 potholes covering 17,132 square metres between April and September this year and completed resurfacing and strengthening work on 745 km of roads as part of its efforts to curb dust pollution in the Capital.

According to the MCD’s air and dust pollution mitigation measures, the civic body has set a target of resurfacing and strengthening 1,202 km of roads in 2026. While tenders have been invited for the entire stretch, budgetary allocation has been made for 962 km. Work on the remaining 240 km will be taken up once the requisite funds are released by the Delhi Government, the MCD said.

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The civic body has also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Central Road Research Institute (CSIR-CRRI) for scientific and technology-based pothole repairs. It has procured 12,500 bags of EcoFix material, each weighing 30 kg, for the purpose.

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As part of its dust mitigation drive, the MCD launched a campaign to remove accumulated dust and deep-clean major roads across its zones on May 18. Since then, around 2,900 metric tonnes of silt have been removed from 1,200 km of roads.

The MCD has deployed 66 mechanical road sweeping machines (MRSMs) on Public Works Department roads, covering stretches more than 60 feet wide. These machines sweep around 4,000 km of roads on alternate days and collect approximately 180 tonnes of dust daily. The collected dust is transported to designated dumpsites and a construction and demolition (C&D) waste processing plant.

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The MCD is also expanding its mechanical sweeping capacity. A work order for 70 additional machines was issued on August 4, with deployment expected in phases by October. The fleet will comprise 15 CNG-powered vehicles with a hopper capacity of four cubic metres and 55 electric vehicles with a capacity of two cubic metres. Tenders have also been floated for hiring 40 additional machines, each with a minimum hopper capacity of four cubic metres, for four months.

Under its winter action plan, the MCD has constituted joint enforcement teams to check biomass burning, dust emissions from construction and demolition activities, the use of unapproved fuels, and the illegal dumping of construction waste and garbage. The teams will also inspect decentralised C&D waste storage and dumping sites and monitor compliance with directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), including requirements for bringing construction and demolition activities under the dust monitoring portal.