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Home / Delhi / MCD report says Paharganj building collapse occurred during lintel shuttering removal

MCD report says Paharganj building collapse occurred during lintel shuttering removal

Civic report says a portion of the newly constructed lintel gave way; police apprehend owner and contractor, eight taken to hospital

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:49 PM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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Damaged remains of an under-construction building after a roof slab collapsed, in Paharganj area, New Delhi. PTI
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A day after a roof under construction collapsed in central Delhi’s Paharganj, injuring five people, the MCD reported on Monday that the incident occurred while workers were removing a lintel’s shuttering.

The report, however, did not establish the exact reason behind the collapse. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being examined by the concerned authorities.

Related News: Delhi: FIR against Paharganj building owner, contractor after collapse during construction; 8 injured

The incident occurred on Sunday evening.

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The MCD report said the collapse occurred during the removal of shuttering at the ground floor, when a portion of the newly constructed lintel suddenly gave way.

According to the MCD, the building was being constructed after obtaining approval through a sanctioned building plan issued on June 4, 2024. No unauthorised construction was found at the property during the inspection.

At the time of inspection, construction had been carried out up to the basement, stilt floor and part of the upper ground floor, the report said.

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While the MCD report recorded five people as having sustained minor injuries, police said eight people were taken to hospital for medico-legal examination following the incident.

Police have apprehended the building owner, Raman, and contractor Anwar in connection with the collapse.

An FIR has been registered at the Paharganj police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 290 (negligent conduct during repair or construction of a building) and Section 125(a) (rash or negligent act endangering life).

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The latest incident comes just over a week after a three-storey building in Old Delhi’s Chawri Bazar area collapsed on November 5, killing seven people and triggering an extensive multi-agency rescue operation.

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