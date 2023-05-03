MCD revenue receipts up by 22%

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 2

The Municipal Corporation has registered record revenue receipts in 2022-23. MCD revenue in Financial Year (FY) ending 2022-23 registered a massive jump of Rs 1,650.75 crore — a rise of 22.7 per cent.

Compared to the year 2021-22, MCD’s revenue jumped to Rs 8,900 crores in 2022-23 from Rs 7,249.25 crore in FY 2021-22.

Of the total, a major component of Rs 654.51 crore came from the ‘SAMRIDDHI Scheme’ launched by Delhi LG VK Saxena in October, last year.

The LG has congratulated the MCD for the successful execution of the SAMRIDDHI 2022-23 scheme, which had led to a windfall gain of Rs 654.51 crores to the corporation. Saxena exuded confidence that this rebound on the part of the corporation will ensure MCD’s self-sustainability in the future.

Notably, the SAMRIDDHI scheme - launched in October last year - was an Amnesty Scheme with a window of four months until 31.03.2023 that entailed people availing of “One plus five” and “One plus six” components for residential and non-residential properties respectively. Under the scheme, people were required to pay the principal amount of property tax for the current year and the previous five or six years after which 100 per cent interest and penalty on the outstanding tax amount were exempted and all previous dues prior to 2017-18 were waived.

Meanwhile, property tax, which stood at Rs 2,014.68 crore in 2021-22 — jumped by Rs 394.68 crore to Rs 2,409.51 crore in 2022-23. Officials said revenue from advertisements that stood at Rs 128.40 crores in 2021-22 registered a jump of 75.77% and stood at Rs 225.69 crore in 2022-23.

Revenue from other means like licences, additional floor area ratio (FAR) charges, construction and demolition of waste and transfer duty etc. jumped from Rs 4,139.51 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 4,863.11 crore in 2022-23, registering a jump of 17.48 per cent.

Windfall gain