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Home / Delhi / MCD sanitation worker found dead in vacant plot

MCD sanitation worker found dead in vacant plot

suicide suspected

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:38 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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A 40-year-old MCD sanitation worker was found dead with a cord tied around his neck at a vacant government plot in Mukhmelpur in north Delhi on Thursday morning, the police said.
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The deceased, identified as Ravi Kumar, a resident of Mukhmelpur, was found in Valmiki Mohalla, following which a police team reached the spot. A cord similar to the one found around his neck was also found from the spot, the police said.

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According to the police, Kumar’s brother told investigators that he had been disturbed over a matrimonial dispute with his wife. The brother reportedly found him dead in the morning and informed the police.

Crime and forensic teams examined the scene and collected evidence. The body was sent to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital for post-mortem.

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The post-mortem examination indicated that the probable cause of death appeared to be hanging, police said. Viscera has been preserved for further examination. Alcohol was also detected by smell in the stomach contents, according to the post-mortem findings.

Cops said no conclusion had been drawn regarding the circumstances leading to the death and an inquiry was on in the matter.

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