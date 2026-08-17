MCD sanitation worker stabbed to death in Kalyanpuri area of New Delhi

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A 27-year-old sanitation worker of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was stabbed multiple times, resulting in his death in East Delhi’s Kalyanpuri area. The incident was captured in a CCTV camera.

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The victim, identified as Anil, was collecting garbage in an MCD vehicle when the accused came and had a verbal spat with him and subsequently stabbed him.

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According to the police, Anil was attacked with a knife and sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The police sent the body for post-mortem and launched an investigation into the incident.

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CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify the attacker. The purported CCTV footage of the incident has also gone viral on social media platforms.

In the purported footage, a man wearing a yellow T-shirt can be seen waiting at a distance while Anil was working. The man then appears to remove a sharp-edged object concealed at his back under his T-shirt before approaching Anil.

After a few seconds of what appears to be a verbal spat between the two, the man is allegedly seen stabbing Anil in the stomach in broad daylight.

The footage purportedly shows several passersby and a motorcyclist stopping near the spot, but no one coming forward to help the injured worker.

The accused then allegedly flees the spot after the attack. Anil is subsequently seen walking towards another location while trying to hold his stomach, seemingly at the place where he had sustained the stab wounds. He later collapsed and lay motionless on the ground.

The police have not yet publicly confirmed the authenticity of the viral footage and are examining CCTV recordings procured from the area as part of the investigation.

Anil’s family members alleged that they initially received a call from the police informing them that he had met with an accident. When they reached the spot, they came to know that he had actually been stabbed.

The family members claimed that Anil was called from behind before being attacked. They said he had no enmity with anyone and could not understand why he was targeted.

Forensic teams also visited the spot and collected evidence as part of the probe. Multiple CCTV recordings from the area have been procured and are being examined to reconstruct the sequence of events and establish the identity and movements of the accused.

Following the incident, several MCD sanitation workers reached the spot and staged a dharna, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused. They also sought a government job for one member of Anil’s family and proper compensation for the bereaved family.

Following the broad daylight stabbing, AAP Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar joined sanitation workers in a protest demanding justice for his family.

The protesters raised slogans against the BJP government over Delhi’s deteriorating law and order and demanded adequate compensation for the family, a government job for one member and the immediate arrest of the accused. They warned that the protest would continue until the family received justice.