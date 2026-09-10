MCD suspends 3 engineers over dereliction of duty; 8 removed so far after Delhi building collapse

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday suspended an assistant engineer and two junior engineers of its Building Department over alleged dereliction of duty and negligence in taking action against unauthorised construction, officials said.

This comes after the corporation suspended South Zone Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rakesh Kumar and four engineers pending disciplinary proceedings on Monday after a multi-storey building housing a paying guest accommodation in Satya Niketan collapsed, killing seven people, including five students, and left seven injured.

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Following Thursday's action, seven engineers and one DC have been suspended.

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Those suspended on Thursday are Ravinder Kumar, an assistant engineer posted in the South West Zone, formerly Najafgarh Zone, and junior engineers Suman Saurabh and Mohit Yadav of the same zone, according to an MCD statement.

The suspension comes amid an intensified crackdown by the civic body on unauthorised and dangerous buildings across Delhi following the Satya Niketan building collapse.

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The MCD said negligence by officials in dealing with unauthorised construction would not be tolerated and directed field-level officers to remain vigilant and take timely action against violations.