DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / MCD suspends 3 engineers over dereliction of duty; 8 removed so far after Delhi building collapse

MCD suspends 3 engineers over dereliction of duty; 8 removed so far after Delhi building collapse

This comes after the corporation suspended South Zone Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar and 4 engineers pending disciplinary proceedings on Monday after a multi-storey building in Satya Niketan collapsed, killing 7 people

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:53 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Police and rescue workers at the building collapse site in New Delhi. PTI file
Advertisement

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday suspended an assistant engineer and two junior engineers of its Building Department over alleged dereliction of duty and negligence in taking action against unauthorised construction, officials said.

This comes after the corporation suspended South Zone Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rakesh Kumar and four engineers pending disciplinary proceedings on Monday after a multi-storey building housing a paying guest accommodation in Satya Niketan collapsed, killing seven people, including five students, and left seven injured.

Advertisement

Following Thursday's action, seven engineers and one DC have been suspended.

Advertisement

Those suspended on Thursday are Ravinder Kumar, an assistant engineer posted in the South West Zone, formerly Najafgarh Zone, and junior engineers Suman Saurabh and Mohit Yadav of the same zone, according to an MCD statement.

The suspension comes amid an intensified crackdown by the civic body on unauthorised and dangerous buildings across Delhi following the Satya Niketan building collapse.

Advertisement

The MCD said negligence by officials in dealing with unauthorised construction would not be tolerated and directed field-level officers to remain vigilant and take timely action against violations.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts