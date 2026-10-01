MCD to audit Delhi parks every 15 days; plans CCTV, guards at 1,000 parks

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has directed senior horticulture officials to conduct safety checks in its parks every one week to 15 days and launched a comprehensive audit covering 15 safety parameters, following directions from Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

Officials have been given a field inspection proforma to record the latest condition of parks, with work on addressing vulnerabilities already beginning in some areas.

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The audit will cover illumination, visibility obstructions caused by vegetation, abandoned or unused structures, boundary walls and entrances, uncontrolled entry points, lighting around toilets and approaches, dark or blind spots, and thick bushes that could conceal a person.

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Ground staff have also been asked to assess safety in children’s play areas and parking spaces, deployment of security personnel, unauthorised gatherings or activities, whether a park remains deserted, incidents of snatching, fights or harassment, and vulnerabilities arising from surrounding areas.

“We have found recurring issues plaguing the parks. Once the survey is completed, preventive measures will be planned,” an MCD official said.

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As an immediate measure, officials have been directed to prune bushes and hedges, remove green waste and repair boundary walls and entrance gates on priority. Coordination with other departments has also been ordered to ensure adequate lighting.

The corporation has separately prepared a proposal to install CCTV cameras at prominent points in 1,000 parks and deploy at least two security guards at each. Boards displaying contact details of officials are also proposed, along with coordination with the Delhi Police for regular patrolling.

The proposal will be sent to the Delhi Government for examination and feasibility assessment.

Officials, however, said installing cameras would be relatively straightforward compared with their operation and maintenance. A system would be required for recording and monitoring footage, besides adequate logistics and funding.

The role of resident welfare associations (RWAs) is also being examined. Some RWAs may be willing to help monitor or maintain parks, while some may have already installed cameras covering park entrances, officials said.

The project would require a dedicated budget allocation. The MCD maintains more than 15,000 parks, around 15 to 20 per cent of which are small. At present, security guards are deployed at only 43 parks spread over two acres or more.

The civic body maintains that most of its parks are located in residential areas and surrounded by houses, reducing the need for dedicated guards. However, officials acknowledged that financial constraints have also contributed to the shortage of security personnel.

The shortage of horticulture staff is another concern. Councillors have repeatedly raised the issue during Standing Committee and House meetings. Against 6,422 sanctioned posts, the department currently has around 4,100 staff, including nearly 3,000 contractual multi-tasking staff.

Officials also cautioned that security measures would have to be balanced with ecological considerations. Excessive artificial lighting in parks can disrupt the natural biological clocks of birds, interfere with migration patterns and potentially affect their survival.