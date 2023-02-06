MCD to convene again today for mayoral poll

New Delhi, February 5
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is set to convene on Monday to elect a mayor for the city after failing to complete the poll in two previous attempts.
As per the DMC Act 1957, the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor are to elected in the very first House that convenes after the civic polls. However, it’s been two months since the municipal elections were held.
The first two sessions — held on January 6 and January 24 — were adjourned, following a ruckus among the members of the BJP and AAP. While the first session of the House went fully in vain, in the second session, the nominated members took oath.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
195 dead as 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey, Syria
Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently sh...
Opposition parties hold demonstration on Parliament premises on Adani issue
Earlier, TMC skips opposition meeting on the issue
5 more Supreme Court judges take oath; top court's strength goes up to 32
Two vacancies still remain there in the top court
Municipal House to elect Delhi mayor today
This will be the third session after the high-stakes municip...
PM to inaugurate India Energy Week, open HAL's helicopter factory in Karnataka today
He will also lay the foundation stone of various development...