MCD to convene again today for mayoral poll

PTI

New Delhi, February 5

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is set to convene on Monday to elect a mayor for the city after failing to complete the poll in two previous attempts.

As per the DMC Act 1957, the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor are to elected in the very first House that convenes after the civic polls. However, it’s been two months since the municipal elections were held.

The first two sessions — held on January 6 and January 24 — were adjourned, following a ruckus among the members of the BJP and AAP. While the first session of the House went fully in vain, in the second session, the nominated members took oath.