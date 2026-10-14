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Home / Delhi / MCD to develop women’s park in every ward in Delhi

MCD to develop women’s park in every ward in Delhi

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:41 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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MCD building in New Delhi. File
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The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is planning to develop a women’s park in every ward, with a focus on providing safe spaces for walks and recreation activities.

Standing Committee chairperson Satya Sharma has directed the Horticulture Department to survey all zones and identify suitable locations for the proposed parks.

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Sharma issued the directions during a meeting with Additional Commissioner Sanjeev Mittal and Horticulture Department officials on Tuesday. She asked officials to assess the feasibility of developing a dedicated women’s park in each ward and initiate the necessary action.

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The meeting also focused on rainwater conservation, with Sharma directing officials to assess the feasibility of installing rainwater harvesting systems in parks across every ward to conserve water and help improve groundwater levels.

Other issues discussed included tree pruning, green waste management and regular maintenance of parks. Sharma stressed the need to ensure proper disposal of green waste and improve cleanliness and upkeep of public green spaces.

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She also called for better walking tracks and improved facilities in parks to make them more accessible and convenient for residents.

Sharma directed officials to implement the instructions within stipulated timelines and ensure regular monitoring of park development and maintenance.

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