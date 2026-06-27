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Home / Delhi / MCD to empanel agencies for on-site waste processing

MCD to empanel agencies for on-site waste processing

Plan to use bulk generators, push zero-waste colony model

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Anshita Mehra
New Delhii, Updated At : 05:36 AM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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Days after Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Taranjit Singh Sandhu directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to actively promote zero-waste colonies by encouraging resident welfare associations (RWAs) and other residential clusters to adopt decentralised waste management, the civic body has initiated the process of empanelling agencies to process waste generated by bulk waste generators (BWGs).The MCD has issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) inviting agencies for the collection, transportation and processing of waste generated by BWGs in compliance with the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2026. According to the notice, a pre-bid meeting has been scheduled for July 3 at the MCD headquarters, while the last date for submission of bids is July 17.
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The empanelled agencies will provide authorised waste management services to bulk waste generators that are unable to process biodegradable waste within their own premises, as mandated under the SWM rules.

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"Hostels, institutions and other bulk waste generators will have to process their own waste. If they do not have the required processing facility or expertise, they can hand over their segregated waste to an MCD-authorised agency. The agency will process the waste and issue a certificate confirming that the waste has been treated on their behalf. This mechanism will ensure compliance with the rules," an MCD official said.

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Under the Extended Bulk Waste Generator Responsibility (EBWGR) framework, the BWGs are responsible for managing the waste they generate. They are required to register with the designated municipal portal, segregate waste into four streams — wet, dry, sanitary and special care waste (hazardous waste), and process biodegradable waste within their premises. Where on-site processing is not feasible, they must hand over segregated waste to the authorised agencies and obtain proof of processing.

The category of bulk waste generators includes large residential societies, apartment complexes, commercial establishments such as malls, hotels and restaurants, educational institutions, hostels, hospitals, government offices, public sector undertakings and places of worship.

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Officials said the move was aimed at reducing the volume of waste transported to Delhi's landfill sites while promoting decentralised waste management and supporting the city's transition towards zero-waste colonies.

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