MCD to empanel agencies for on-site waste processing

Advertisement

The empanelled agencies will provide authorised waste management services to bulk waste generators that are unable to process biodegradable waste within their own premises, as mandated under the SWM rules.

Advertisement

"Hostels, institutions and other bulk waste generators will have to process their own waste. If they do not have the required processing facility or expertise, they can hand over their segregated waste to an MCD-authorised agency. The agency will process the waste and issue a certificate confirming that the waste has been treated on their behalf. This mechanism will ensure compliance with the rules," an MCD official said.

Advertisement

Under the Extended Bulk Waste Generator Responsibility (EBWGR) framework, the BWGs are responsible for managing the waste they generate. They are required to register with the designated municipal portal, segregate waste into four streams — wet, dry, sanitary and special care waste (hazardous waste), and process biodegradable waste within their premises. Where on-site processing is not feasible, they must hand over segregated waste to the authorised agencies and obtain proof of processing.

The category of bulk waste generators includes large residential societies, apartment complexes, commercial establishments such as malls, hotels and restaurants, educational institutions, hostels, hospitals, government offices, public sector undertakings and places of worship.

Advertisement

Officials said the move was aimed at reducing the volume of waste transported to Delhi's landfill sites while promoting decentralised waste management and supporting the city's transition towards zero-waste colonies.