MCD to give Naini Lake Rs 9.73-crore makeover

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has initiated a Rs 9.73-crore rejuvenation and beautification project for Naini Lake in Model Town to improve its environmental, and recreational appeal.

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The project, being undertaken under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, was inaugurated on Sunday in the presence of Cabinet minister Kapil Mishra, MLA Ashok Goyal, councillor Vikesh Sethi and Deputy Commissioner Mohit Bansal.

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A key component of the project will be the supply of treated sewage from the Coronation Pillar sewage treatment plant (STP) to the lake. The excess treated water will be used for irrigating nearby municipal parks, promoting reuse of treated wastewater.

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The redevelopment will include decorative lighting, horticultural development and remodelling of the peripheral RCC drain. The project will also see the installation of two musical fountains and repair of the existing grill and boundary around the lake.

The project, located in Ward Number 68 of the Keshav Puram Zone, is scheduled to be completed by July 2027.