MCD to issue notices to over 2,400 PGs

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has initiated the process of issuing notices to more than 2,400 paying guest (PG) accommodations across the Capital, directing their owners and operators to submit structural safety certificates within 15 days, following the Satya Niketan building collapse that claimed seven lives.

The notices will be issued by the zonal building departments. Failure to comply with the directions could lead to the premises being vacated and sealed. Buildings found structurally unsafe during technical inspections will also face action based on the findings of the assessment.

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A senior MCD official said the civic body had surveyed 2,453 PG accommodations on the directions of the Delhi High Court, with around 50,000 students and other residents living in these buildings.

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“On the Delhi High Court’s instructions, we surveyed 2,453 PGs. Around 50,000 students or residents live in these,” the official said.

The survey identified four buildings as dangerous, and the MCD is issuing notices for their evacuation. For the remaining properties, the civic body has decided to seek structural safety certificates as building plans are unavailable in many cases, making it difficult to establish whether construction norms were followed or the structures remain safe.

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The official said all surveyed PG buildings would undergo technical inspections to ensure the safety of residents and prevent further incidents. Owners and operators have been asked to get their buildings assessed by MCD-authorised private structural engineers, whose details are available on the civic body’s portal.

The certificates issued following the assessments will be used to determine whether the buildings are structurally safe, the official said, adding that zonal officials had been directed to complete the process within 15 days.

The survey found the highest concentration of PG accommodations in the Civil Lines zone, which includes Delhi University’s North Campus, with 608 properties. Keshavpuram accounted for 410 PGs, followed by the South Zone with 390 and Karol Bagh with 365. Satya Niketan, the site of the fatal collapse, had 101 PG accommodations.