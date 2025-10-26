MCD worker assaulted

A Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) employee was brutally assaulted in broad daylight in Aali village under Sarita Vihar police station, after an accused allegedly suspected him of informing the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) about an unauthorised construction that was subsequently demolished.

The incident, which was captured on video and widely circulated on social media, has triggered widespread outrage.

The victim, identified as Raghuraj Singh, a resident of Aali village and employed as a Multi-Tasking Staff member at an MCD school, sustained serious injuries to both legs but is currently in stable condition. The accused, identified as Mohit, along with an unidentified accomplice, allegedly stopped Singh’s vehicle, smashed its windshield, and attacked him with an iron rod.

The police said Mohit suspected that Singh had lodged a complaint with the DDA regarding his recently constructed property in Aali Extension, which was subject to partial demolition about a month ago. This grudge reportedly led to the violent assault.