The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that police forcefully tried to cremate an MCD worker who died after being stabbed multiple times in broad daylight in east Delhi.

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The party also alleged that its MLA Kuldeep Kumar was “abducted” by police in the early hours of Tuesday while he was demanding justice for the deceased’s family.

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According to AAP’s Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj, police were coercing the victim’s family into conducting a forced cremation.

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Taking to social media, Bharadwaj said thousands of sanitation workers had been staging a sit-in protest for the past two days following the brutal murder, demanding compensation of Rs 1 crore from the government.

He alleged that instead of addressing these demands, police forcibly transported the deceased’s body from the hospital to his residence and were currently threatening the family to conduct the last rites immediately.

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Bharadwaj further claimed that AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar had been “abducted” by law enforcement.

He said that at around 4 am on Tuesday, approximately 20 police personnel dressed in plain clothes took away the legislator.

Bharadwaj emphasised that Kumar had been actively championing the cause of the sanitation workers and advocating for compensation for the bereaved family.

The MLA had also been demanding a meeting between the aggrieved family and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. However, Bharadwaj alleged that instead of engaging with the protesters, authorities abducted Kuldeep Kumar and moved him to an undisclosed location.

Meanwhile, police had earlier said that the accused, identified as Nihal, 52, alias Pulla, was arrested while allegedly attempting to flee Delhi after killing MCD worker Anil.

According to police, a PCR call regarding a stabbing incident was received at Kalyan Puri police station around 8.17 am on Sunday.

Anil had suffered a stab injury to his chest. He was taken to LBS Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police registered a case and launched an investigation. Multiple teams of the East District Police examined CCTV footage, carried out technical surveillance and conducted enquiries in the area, an official said.

The investigation led to the identification of Nihal, a resident of Kalyan Puri who works as a sanitary worker in the area.

The Anti-Narcotics Squad of the East District Police apprehended Nihal while he was allegedly trying to flee Delhi. Police said the knife allegedly used in the crime and the clothes worn by the accused at the time of the incident were recovered.