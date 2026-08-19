MCD workshop on new waste rules stresses four-way segregation

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The workshop was aimed at familiarising councillors and civic officials with key provisions of the new rules and ensuring that the information was taken to citizens through elected representatives.

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A special booklet on the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026 was also released during the workshop. It explains provisions related to source segregation, reuse and recycling and scientific waste management in a simplified manner.

Deputy Mayor Monika Pant said segregation at the household, market and institutional level would make waste collection, processing and recycling more effective. She stressed that active citizen participation was essential to achieving a cleaner Delhi.

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Standing Committee chairperson Satya Sharma said citizens would now have to adopt the practice of segregating waste into four categories. She described source segregation as the “first and most important link” in maintaining cleanliness and said awareness about the new rules would be taken to citizens as part of the Delhi Government's “Delhi’s Freedom from Garbage” campaign.

Leader of the House Jai Bhagwan Yadav called for greater emphasis on composting, reuse and recycling, saying waste should be treated as a resource rather than merely a problem. He said making Delhi cleaner and better would require active public participation.

Vice-chairperson of the Standing Committee Satya Pal Singh said the new rules would help make waste management more efficient, scientific and modern. He said the MCD would undertake large-scale awareness campaigns to take the provisions of the rules to the people.

DEMS Committee chairperson Sandeep Kapoor said the rules placed particular emphasis on four-way segregation, conversion of waste into useful resources, reuse and recycling and reducing dependence on landfills. He said promoting a circular economy, in which waste was treated as a resource, was an important objective of the new framework.

Officials and elected representatives also discussed modern waste collection and processing techniques, recycling, composting and measures to reduce dependence on landfills.

The MCD appealed to residents to segregate waste at source, support composting of wet waste and ensure the proper disposal and recycling of dry and other categories of waste. It said building a clean Delhi would require the combined efforts of the civic body and citizens.