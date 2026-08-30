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Home / Delhi / MCD, World Bank examine global waste management models

MCD, World Bank examine global waste management models

Civic body explores approaches from Tokyo, New York, Barcelona to improve waste collection, processing, disposal

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:20 AM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Saturday held a high-level meeting with World Bank experts to examine global approaches to municipal waste management as the civic body looks at ways to improve cleanliness across the capital.

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MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar chaired the meeting, which was attended by additional commissioners, the Engineer-in-Chief, deputy commissioners from all zones and other senior officials. Discussions centred on improving the collection, transportation, processing and scientific disposal of municipal solid waste.

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The World Bank team presented models followed in Tokyo, New York and Barcelona. Tokyo’s technology-driven system, including 23 waste-to-energy facilities, was discussed as one possible approach to processing a major share of municipal waste scientifically.

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New York’s model, under which private agencies are engaged in waste transportation and processing, including the movement of waste to facilities outside the city, was also examined.

Barcelona’s hybrid approach was discussed, with a focus on decentralised facilities, waste reduction, segregation and behavioural change under its Zero Waste Plan 2021 to 2027.

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The experts also discussed a proposed model for Delhi aimed at improving MCD’s operational efficiency, strengthening financial sustainability and reducing atmospheric emissions linked to waste management.

The MCD team presented its existing collection and transportation mechanism and briefed the experts on existing and upcoming processing facilities and related initiatives.

Khirwar said the MCD was working continuously to improve sanitation and waste management. He stressed that global practices would need to be adapted to Delhi’s local requirements.

He said Delhi needed a “time-bound, comprehensive and sustainable waste management strategy” covering collection, transportation, processing, scientific disposal and maximum resource recovery. Technology, planning and citizen participation would be important for a cleaner and more sustainable Delhi, he added.

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