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Home / Delhi / MCD’s April warning failed to prevent Chawri Bazar building collapse; suspends engineers

MCD’s April warning failed to prevent Chawri Bazar building collapse; suspends engineers

MCD suspends the concerned junior engineer and assistant engineer pending an inquiry

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:28 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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NDRF personnel carry an injured person during a rescue operation after a portion of an under-construction, three-storey building collapsed at Gali Sheesh Mahal in Chawri Bazar in New Delhi on Thursday. Image credit/ANI
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An advisory issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to the owner of the Chawri Bazar building in April over its deteriorating condition failed to prevent fresh construction at the property, which collapsed on Thursday, killing two persons and injuring five.

The civic body’s preliminary inquiry has raised questions over the monitoring of the property after the warning was issued on April 28. The MCD had advised the owner, Samiullah, to undertake necessary strengthening and corrective measures under the supervision of a qualified structural engineer and submit a structural stability certificate. The advisory had also clarified that it was not permission for reconstruction.

However, the inquiry found that fresh construction had allegedly been undertaken on the second and third floors under the garb of repair work, without the requisite permissions or prior intimation to the civic body.

The property, located at 4548, Gali Sheesh Mahal, Gali Shehatara, Ajmeri Gate, collapsed around 10.30 am on November 5. According to the MCD’s preliminary findings, the shuttering of the third-floor lintel was hurriedly removed, reportedly over apprehensions of restrictions on the ongoing construction. The lintel subsequently collapsed, triggering the collapse of the entire structure.

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The sequence of events also raises questions about the civic body’s follow-up after receiving information from the Delhi Police on June 15 regarding unauthorised construction at the premises. The MCD said an inspection was conducted and repair work was found underway, but no subsequent complaint about fresh construction or complete demolition was received.

The inquiry has also flagged discrepancies in the property’s tax declaration. The owner had declared it as a ground-plus-four-floor building with a covered area of around 80 square metres while depositing Rs 75,114 in property tax in April under the self-assessment scheme. The collapsed structure was described in the report as a ground-plus-three-floor building on a plot measuring around 45 square yards.

Meanwhile, the MCD has suspended the concerned junior engineer and assistant engineer pending an inquiry and submitted a police complaint against the owner. It has also initiated a survey of adjoining buildings to assess their structural safety and identify unauthorised construction.

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