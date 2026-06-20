MCG clears 16 of 36 waterlogging spots ahead of monsoon

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has identified 36 waterlogging hotspots across Zones 1 and 2 and completed remedial work at 16 of them ahead of the monsoon, according to a status report presented at a review meeting on Friday.

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The Monsoon Management Cell (MMC) meeting was chaired by Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, who directed officials to expedite drainage and de-silting work at the remaining locations.

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Of the 36 hotspots, 13 fall in Zone 1, including four minor, five moderate and four hypercritical sites. Work has been completed at six locations, including stormwater drain and sewer repairs at Sector 10A, Gandhi Nagar Booster and Begumpur Khatola. Five sites are slated for short-term completion and two for medium-term completion, while de-silting is under way in Fazilpur.

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Zone 2 accounts for 23 hotspots — four minor, 13 moderate and six hypercritical. Work has been completed at 10 locations, while drainage improvement, stormwater drain construction and de-silting continue at the remaining sites.

The MCG said it is prioritising permanent measures, including RCC stormwater drains and box drains, along with drain cleaning, pipeline laying and strengthening of the drainage network in identified areas.

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Dahiya directed officials to closely monitor all critical points and ensure adequate resources, including pumping arrangements, are in place to minimise disruption during the monsoon. He said departments were coordinating to complete the remaining work within the stipulated timeframe.