MCG expands cluster-zone system to boost civic services in Gurugram

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has strengthened its recently introduced two-cluster and eight-zone administrative structure by assigning zone-wise responsibilities to senior officials, taxation officers and sanitation teams in a bid to improve governance, monitoring and citizen services across the city.

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Under orders issued by Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, the new framework is aimed at ensuring better administrative coordination, faster grievance redressal, enhanced accountability and more effective delivery of civic services.

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As part of the restructuring, senior officers have been designated to oversee each of the eight zones. Additional Municipal Commissioner Ankita Chaudhary has been assigned Zone-1 and will also head Cluster-1, while Additional Municipal Commissioner Yash Jaluka would oversee Zone-8 and serve as head of Cluster-2. Additional Municipal Commissioner Pooja Chawaria has been given charge of Zone-4, Ravindra Yadav of Zone-3, and Dr Jaiveer Yadav of Zone-5.

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Among Joint Commissioners, Dr Naresh Kumar will supervise Zone-6, Dr Preetpal Singh Zone-2 and Ravindra Malik Zone-7. In addition, Ravindra Yadav has been assigned responsibility for headquarters operations, while Dr Preetpal Singh will oversee Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) activities.

To strengthen revenue administration, MCG has also appointed dedicated zonal taxation officers for all eight zones. These officers will be responsible for property tax collection, revenue enhancement, disposal of tax-related grievances and improving overall revenue management. Officials said the move is expected to bring greater transparency and accountability to tax administration.

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According to the order, Rajesh Kumar has been assigned Zone-1, Gulshan Saluja Zone-2, Rajesh Yadav Zone-3 and headquarters, Seema Yadav Zone-4, B.S. Chhokar Zone-5, Urmila Punia Zone-6, Sushma Yadav Zone-7, Pankaj Zone-8 and Dinesh Kumar headquarters responsibilities.

MCG has also revamped sanitation monitoring by assigning sanitation inspectors and cleanliness experts on a zone-wise basis. Senior Sanitation Inspector Sandeep will supervise Cluster-1, Harsh Chawla Cluster-2 and Rishi Malik the SBM office. Separate sanitation inspectors and experts have been deployed in each zone to oversee field staff, cleanliness standards and sanitation services.

Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the objective of the new structure is to provide citizens with better, transparent and time-bound services. He added that the cluster-zone system would enhance administrative efficiency, strengthen accountability and improve monitoring of development and sanitation works across Gurugram.

The MCG had recently reorganised its administrative setup into two clusters and eight zones as part of a broader effort to decentralise governance and improve civic service delivery in the rapidly expanding city.