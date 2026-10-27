DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / MCG rolls out plan to light up 19 roads across Gurugram

MCG rolls out plan to light up 19 roads across Gurugram

article_Author
Sanjay Yadav
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:26 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

To reduce the risk of accidents and inconvenience caused by poor visibility on Gurugram’s roads at night, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has drawn up a plan to install 2,480 streetlights on 19 roads. In the first phase, 2,050 lights will be installed along footpaths and 430 on central verges.

The corporation claims that the initiative will provide better lighting for both motorists and pedestrians at night. Installation work on the footpath along Medanta Road has already been completed.

Advertisement

The plan covers several major roads in the city. Footpath lighting will be installed on the stretch from HUDA City Centre to Signature Chowk, Golf Course Extension Road and Bakhtawar Singh Chowk. Lighting will also be provided on the stretch from Bakhtawar Chowk to the Medanta traffic signal, from Hero Honda Chowk to Bakhtawar Chowk, on the road connecting Mayfield Garden and SPR Road, on Sohna Road from Park Hospital to Mayfield Garden, and on Dharam Marg.

Advertisement

At the same time, lights will be installed on the central verges of Sector Dividing Roads 45-46, 45-53, 51-52-57, 53-56, 44-52, 51-52, 45-48, Gurugram University Road and 51-46.

The Municipal Corporation has appealed to residents to identify roads that require streetlights but are not included in the first-phase list. Based on the suggestions received, the remaining roads will be considered for inclusion in the second phase.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts