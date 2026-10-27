MCG rolls out plan to light up 19 roads across Gurugram

To reduce the risk of accidents and inconvenience caused by poor visibility on Gurugram’s roads at night, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has drawn up a plan to install 2,480 streetlights on 19 roads. In the first phase, 2,050 lights will be installed along footpaths and 430 on central verges.

The corporation claims that the initiative will provide better lighting for both motorists and pedestrians at night. Installation work on the footpath along Medanta Road has already been completed.

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The plan covers several major roads in the city. Footpath lighting will be installed on the stretch from HUDA City Centre to Signature Chowk, Golf Course Extension Road and Bakhtawar Singh Chowk. Lighting will also be provided on the stretch from Bakhtawar Chowk to the Medanta traffic signal, from Hero Honda Chowk to Bakhtawar Chowk, on the road connecting Mayfield Garden and SPR Road, on Sohna Road from Park Hospital to Mayfield Garden, and on Dharam Marg.

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At the same time, lights will be installed on the central verges of Sector Dividing Roads 45-46, 45-53, 51-52-57, 53-56, 44-52, 51-52, 45-48, Gurugram University Road and 51-46.

The Municipal Corporation has appealed to residents to identify roads that require streetlights but are not included in the first-phase list. Based on the suggestions received, the remaining roads will be considered for inclusion in the second phase.