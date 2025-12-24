MCG seals properties of tax defaulters

While taking a stern stance on property tax collection, the Municipal Corporation, Gurugram, (MCG) on Tuesday has initiated sealing proceedings against defaulters.

Advertisement

In this sequence, the corporation’s Zone-I team sealed four properties today. Property tax more than Rs 89 lakh was found outstanding on these properties.

Advertisement

The action was led by Tax Inspector Pankaj Saluja. The sealed properties are located in Pace City-II in Sector 37, Udyog Vihar Phase-III, and Sector 35.

Advertisement

Municipal officials said all these property owners had already been issued notices. However, when the tax was not paid within the stipulated time the corporation had to resort to strict action.

Municipal Corporation, Gurugram Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the MC’s main source of income was property tax and through this, cleanliness, roads, water supply, streetlights and other civic amenities were improved. Similar strict action would continue against those having tax arrears, he added.