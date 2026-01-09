MCG secures Rs 295 crore in property tax collection from defaulters in 2025

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has made significant strides in recovering overdue property taxes, successfully collecting Rs 295 crore in 2025 from defaulters. The recovery is being attributed to a series of continuous and dedicated actions, including sealing properties, issuing notices, and closely monitoring compliance under the leadership of MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya.

As part of the initiative, MCG has issued 410 notices to property tax defaulters, resulting in the sealing of 55 properties for non-payment, despite prior warnings. These actions have directly contributed to the recovery of approximately Rs 30 crore in property taxes.

“Through sustained efforts and rigorous actions like property sealing and issuing notices, we have made considerable progress in recovering property tax dues. This campaign will continue with vigour to ensure further strengthening of our revenue collection process,” said Dahiya.

To enhance recovery efforts further, a recent review meeting was held with zonal taxation officers. During the meeting, several measures were outlined to boost tax collection. Key strategies include converting leads from Sarvam call data into payments, addressing violations reported in builder areas by the Town and Country Planning (TCP) department, analysing data related to paying guest (PG) accommodations from platforms such as Housing.com and MagicBricks, and reviewing illegal advertisements for PG properties shared by the corporation’s advertising branch.

As part of a new crackdown, MCG has also decided to focus on tax evasion through PG properties. Property owners using their properties for PG accommodations would now be required to provide proof of non-PG use. If no valid evidence is presented, the property will be assumed to have been used as a PG since the start of the assessment period, which dates back to 2010-11 or when the property was first included within municipal limits. Owners can challenge this assumption by submitting a correction application or appeal.

“Ensuring fair and transparent property tax assessments is a top priority. We aim to streamline the process while ensuring that every property owner contributes their fair share to the city’s development and infrastructure,” Dahiya added.

The MCG’s continued focus on tax compliance is seen as critical for funding the city’s development and strengthening civic services, and authorities have made it clear that similar strict measures would be implemented going forward.