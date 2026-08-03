MCOCA case: Delhi HC denies bail to AAP leader Balyan

Delhi High Court on Monday denied bail to AAP leader and former Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan in a case registered against him under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999, related to an alleged organised crime.

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Justice Manoj Jain passed the order.

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The judge had reserved the verdict in the case last week. Balyan has been in custody since his arrest in December 2024. He has been in judicial custody lodged at Mandoli jail.

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According to the Delhi Police, the case stems from alleged conversations between Naresh Balyan and gangster Kapil Sangwan in 2023, following which an FIR was registered the same year.

The Delhi Police had invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act against nine members of the Kapil Sangwan, alias Nandu, gang, including former MLA Naresh Balyan and gangster Sangwan’s brother, in October 2025.

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Balyan, former AAP MLA from the Uttam Nagar constituency, was actively facilitating extortion activities and provided the targets, including local builders, to the gang. His role was later revealed during a disclosure made by the co-accused. He was involved in four criminal cases.