Home / Delhi / 'Measuring pollution with a thermometer': AAP makes fun of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

‘Measuring pollution with a thermometer’: AAP makes fun of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Gupta, while talking about pollution, had referred to AQI as ‘temperature’ at a function

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:37 AM Dec 10, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Rekha Gupta. File photo
The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday took a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's claim that AQI and temperature are the same.

Party MLA Sanjeev Jha and its Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj shared a video on X, in which Jha is seen measuring AQI with a thermometer while Bharadwaj expresses shock.

They say people in Delhi are now "measuring pollution with a thermometer".

Gupta, while talking about pollution, had referred to AQI as "temperature" at a function.

Responding to the poke, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the people of Delhi were "shocked" that AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Sanjeev Jha were making fun of the chief minister.

"Delhiites want to ask these AAP leaders that if they are ridiculing the chief minister over one small error, then they should first respond to the serious mistakes made by Kejriwal in the past years as CM," Kapoor said.

The BJP leader said it would be better if the AAP apologised to the chief minister, or else be prepared for an even worse defeat than the previous assembly and municipal by-elections.

