Medical checkup of rape victims mustn't be delayed: Delhi Commission for Women to govt

New Delhi, April 4
Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal has issued a set of recommendations to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi Government, to curb the delay in conducting medical examination of sexual assault survivors in government hospitals.
One-stop centres not functional
The commission claimed it had observed that one-stop centres (OSC) in government hospitals were not functional, which delay the process of medico-legal case (MLC) examination.
OSCs provide a range of integrated services under one roof, including police facilitation, medical aid, legal aid, counselling, psycho-social counselling and temporary shelter to women affected by violence or in distress.
In this regard, the commission on Tuesday issued a notice to the Delhi Government to ascertain the reasons behind the problems being faced by sexual assault survivors in government hospitals. The Health Department has been asked to provide an action taken report within 30 days. “Serious lacunae have been identified in this process. It was observed that certain hospitals like Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, Swami Dayanand Hospital and Hedgewar Hospital did not have an OSC,” said Maliwal.
The commission has recommended setting up of an OSC in each of these hospitals immediately. It has recommended that survivors should be allowed to approach the OSC directly without having to wait at the emergency room and there should be attached washrooms at these centres.
“It is unacceptable that Sexual assault survivors have to wait for over six hours for the MLC. It only intensifies their trauma. We have documented the issues experienced by survivors in hospitals in detail and have given holistic recommendations to the government in this regard. We will work on this issue, so that survivors do not feel further harassed by the system,” Maliwal added.
