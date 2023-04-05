 Medical checkup of rape victims mustn't be delayed: Delhi Commission for Women to govt : The Tribune India

Medical checkup of rape victims mustn't be delayed: Delhi Commission for Women to govt

Medical checkup of rape victims mustn't be delayed: Delhi Commission for Women to govt

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 4

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal has issued a set of recommendations to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi Government, to curb the delay in conducting medical examination of sexual assault survivors in government hospitals.

One-stop centres not functional

The DCW said it had observed that one-stop centres in government hospitals were not functional. It delayed medico-legal case examination.

The commission claimed it had observed that one-stop centres (OSC) in government hospitals were not functional, which delay the process of medico-legal case (MLC) examination.

OSCs provide a range of integrated services under one roof, including police facilitation, medical aid, legal aid, counselling, psycho-social counselling and temporary shelter to women affected by violence or in distress.

In this regard, the commission on Tuesday issued a notice to the Delhi Government to ascertain the reasons behind the problems being faced by sexual assault survivors in government hospitals. The Health Department has been asked to provide an action taken report within 30 days. “Serious lacunae have been identified in this process. It was observed that certain hospitals like Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, Swami Dayanand Hospital and Hedgewar Hospital did not have an OSC,” said Maliwal.

The commission has recommended setting up of an OSC in each of these hospitals immediately. It has recommended that survivors should be allowed to approach the OSC directly without having to wait at the emergency room and there should be attached washrooms at these centres.

“It is unacceptable that Sexual assault survivors have to wait for over six hours for the MLC. It only intensifies their trauma. We have documented the issues experienced by survivors in hospitals in detail and have given holistic recommendations to the government in this regard. We will work on this issue, so that survivors do not feel further harassed by the system,” Maliwal added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit

2
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu meets his 'mentor' Rahul Gandhi and 'friend, philosopher, guide' Priyanka

3
Jalandhar

AAP names ex-Congress leader Sushil Rinku as Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll candidate

4
Business

Home Ministry recommends CBI probe against Oxfam India over alleged violations of foreign funds Act

5
Health

Link between obstructive sleep apnea and early cognitive decline found

6
Nation

Setback to Congress: Veteran leader AK Antony's son Anil Antony joins BJP

7
Nation

Centre to soon take call on relaxing quality norms for wheat procurement in Punjab, Haryana: Union Food Secretary

8
Nation

Government mulls Class XII boards twice a year

9
Nation

Pained by Anil's decision, will always be loyal to Nehru family: A K Antony after his son joins BJP

10
Nation

India asks China revoke visa freeze on its journalists

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s new song ‘Mera Na’ creates stir, amasses over 3.5 million views within 3 hours of release on YouTube
Entertainment

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Mera Na' creates stir, amasses over 3.9 million views within 3 hours of release on YouTube

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’
Nation

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’

South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit
Trending

South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit

Is it the film stars or common people who decide the fate of elections?
Nation EXPLAINER

Is it the film stars or common people who decide the fate of elections?

Woman’s ex-lover gifts home theatre fitted with bomb at her wedding; explosion kills groom, brother
Trending

Woman's ex-lover gifts home theatre fitted with bomb at her wedding; explosion kills groom, brother

4,435 fresh covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days
Nation

4,435 fresh Covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day
Diaspora

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

Top News

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy joins BJP, slams Congress leadership

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy joins BJP, slams Congress leadership

Says clueless Congress assigns tailors’ job to barbers, can’...

'PM doesn’t understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people

'PM doesn’t understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people

‘It is very dangerous for the country if the prime minister ...

Navjot Singh Sidhu calls on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh in Delhi

Navjot Singh Sidhu calls on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh in Delhi

Earlier, Sidhu met party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka G...

Sidhu Moosewala’s new song ‘Mera Na’ creates stir, amasses over 3.5 million views within 3 hours of release on YouTube

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Mera Na' creates stir, amasses over 3.9 million views within 3 hours of release on YouTube

‘Mera Na’ is Moosewala’s third song officially released afte...

More worry, flattened wheat crop turns black

More worry, flattened wheat crop turns black in Punjab

Centre’s record production estimates unlikely to be met


Cities

View All

Eight months on, Amritsar land scam report put in cold storage

Eight months on, Amritsar land scam report put in cold storage

After strong objections, e-ticketing barriers at Jallianwala Bagh removed

Amritsar DC: Submit crop loss report before April 14

Amritpal Singh case: 19 arrested so far for Ajnala clash

Two arrested for producing fake power of attorney

AIIMS docs go on strike, OPD services paralysed

Bathinda: AIIMS docs go on strike, OPD services paralysed

Punjab: Former director of Agriculture Department acquitted in pesticide scam

Ahead of ‘special gathering’ called by Akal Takht chief at Damdama Sahib, agencies on toes

Expedite relief to farmers, BKU-Ugrahan urges Punjab Govt

No nod to two IT Park projects, CHB offers to return 123 acres

No nod to two IT Park projects, Chandigarh Housing Board offers to return 123 acres

Chandigarh: No takers, fresh tender to lease out OFC duct

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh

5th liquor vend auction in Chandigarh, same result

Man shot at outside hotel in Nayagaon, cops suspect gang rivalry

'PM doesn’t understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people

'PM doesn’t understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court seeks CBI’s response on bail plea by former Dy-CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’

Haryana man held by Delhi Police for duping people of lakhs with airline job offer

20-year jail for Noida man in gang rape case

Mahila Cong ex-chief’s son found dead in car

Jalandhar: Mahila Congress ex-chief’s son found dead in car

AAP names Sushil Rinku as party candidate from Jalandhar

Jalandhar byelection: Congress steps up poll campaign

3 kill woman, hide body in box; booked

NRI tries to get ex-wife ‘kidnapped’, booked

3 takers for int’l airport’s ~15.8-cr allied work

3 takers for international airport's Rs 15.8-cr allied work

Four booked for rape of MC sanitation employee

Police crack Rs 1.27 lakh robbery case, 2 held

15 fresh Covid cases in district

Man attacks wife, son

Prime accused in kabaddi promoter’s murder held

Patiala: Prime accused in kabaddi promoter Dharminder Singh Bhinda's murder held

4 schoolkids among 5 hurt as auto, car collide

Over 400 people examined at medical camp in Kalyan

Implement MGNREGA properly: Farm labourers

Day after attack on students, security tightened at TIET