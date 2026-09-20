Yash Dabas, president, ABVP

Yash Dabas is originally from Kanjhawala, Delhi. He completed his graduation from Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, University of Delhi. He is an international-level tennis player and has participated in ITF competitions in Spain, Australia and Serbia. He has been selected for the CBSE Nationals, SGFI Nationals, Khelo India and All-India University Games 2023, and has represented the University of Delhi at North India University Games. He is currently pursuing his studies in the Department of Buddhist Studies, University of Delhi.

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Deepanshu Shokeen, vice-president, Independent

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Deepanshu Shokeen, a graduate of Shaheed Bhagat Singh College and currently pursuing an MA in Buddhist Studies at Delhi University, hails from Peeragarhi. The son of a bus conductor and an Anganwadi worker, Shokeen entered the DUSU race as an Independent after not securing an NSUI ticket. He campaigned on student rights, safety and accommodation, eventually becoming the first Independent to win the DUSU vice-president’s post.

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Riya Chhawdi, secretary, ABVP

Riya Chhawdi is originally from Modband village in Badarpur, Delhi, and comes from a farming family. She has studied at Sri Aurobindo College, University of Delhi. She is a basketball player of the inter-college level and is currently pursuing the fourth year of BA Programme at Sri Aurobindo College, University of Delhi.

Lakshay Raj Singh, joint secretary, ABVP

Lakshya Raj Singh is originally from Churu district, Rajasthan. He completed his graduation in Political Science from Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, University of Delhi. He is an international-level handball player and has represented India at the Asian Games and World Championship. He has also represented Rajasthan at the National Games and the University of Delhi at the National University Games. He is currently pursuing law at Campus Law Centre, Faculty of Law, University of Delhi.