Meeting of new MCD councillors on Jan 6

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 15

The first meeting of the newly elected councillors of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on January 6 as the Delhi Lieutenant Governor today gave his approval. Consequently, Delhi will get its new Mayor on the same day.

As per the Sub-Section (1) of Section 35 of the DMC Act “The corporation shall at its first meeting in each year, elect one of its members to the chairperson to be known as the Mayor and another member to be the Deputy Mayor”.

The results for the MCD elections were announced on December 7, in which Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 134 seats of the total 250. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 104 seats while Congress got only nine seats.

Proposal for the first meeting was moved by the MCD Commissioner on December 12, 2022 to the Urban Development Department.

The file was approved by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Manish Sisodia, who is also Minister of the Urban Development and then by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. It was finally received in Raj Niwas on December 14, 2022 and the LG accorded his approval on the same day, an official from the LG office said.

As per Section 77 of the said DMC Act, the presiding officer at the meeting for the election of the Mayor shall be a Councillor who is not a candidate for such election and shall be nominated by the Lt Governor.

The electoral college for the election of mayor now includes 250 elected councillors, seven members of Lok Sabha, three members of Rajya Sabha and one-fifth of the members of the Delhi Assembly, nominated by the Speaker by rotation every year (13 MLAs).

It’s worth noting that soon after the MCD results, a state of uncertainty had prevailed after the BJP — without having the majority — claimed that the Mayor could be from their party. AAP had accused BJP of buying and threatening AAP councillors.