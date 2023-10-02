Mega protest by govt employees for OPS

PTI

New Delhi, October 1

Thousands of Central and state government employees from more than 20 states gathered at Ramlila Maidan here to demand the restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS).

Protesters at the Pension Shankhnaad Maharally voiced their opposition to the new pension scheme, saying they were worried about their post-retirement future. “We are holding a massive rally to demand the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme under the banner of the Joint Forum for Restoration of Old Pension Scheme (JFROPS) and National Joint Council of Action (NJCA),” a protester said.

“The employees who joined government service after January 1, 2004 are strongly opposing the new pension scheme,” said Shiv Gopal Mishra, national convener and general secretary of the All India Railway Men’s Federation. There was heavy police deployment at the venue.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal voiced support for the old pension scheme and said he had requested the Centre to implement it for Delhi government employees.

“We strongly support the demand of govt employees to bring back the OPS. The NPS is an injustice against employees. We have implemented OPS in Punjab Some other non-BJP govts have also implemented OPS,” Kejriwal said in a post on X.