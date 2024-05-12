Meghwal, VK Singh lead BJP campaign

New Delhi, May 11
As the Lok Sabha poll campaigns gather momentum in the Capital, Union Minister Arjun Meghwal emerged as the torchbearer for the BJP’s campaign efforts on Saturday, rallying support for the party candidates across Delhi.
In a series of public gatherings held on Saturday, Meghwal lent his voice to endorse Yogendra Chandoliya, BJP candidate for the North West Delhi constituency, and Kamaljeet Sehrawat, party candidate for West Delhi.
The Union Minister and former Union Minister General VK Singh emphasised the urgency to elect leaders who were committed to integrity and progress.
Meghwal said, “The Kejriwal-led government in Delhi has failed to match up to its promises, while the Modi government has brought in tangible transformations, exemplified by initiatives like the Eastern-Western Peripheral Road, which have effectively tackled the problem of pollution.”
Echoing his BJP colleague’s sentiments, General VK Singh urged voters to choose wisely. He stressed the need for choosing leaders who prioritise development over corruption. “The Modi government’s track record speaks for itself, with initiatives like Ujjwala Yojana and Jan Dhan Yojana directly benefiting the people,” he added.
