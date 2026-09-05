Memories captured in fragments of daily life: Exhibit displays Tokyo’s transformation

A picture can hold on to things the memory tends to lose. A face, a street corner, a fashion trend, a fleeting expression or an entire city caught somewhere between what it was and what it would become.

At the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), Tokyo unfolds in precisely this way. “Tokyo Before/After”, an exhibition that opened on Wednesday and will remain on display till September 19, brings together around 80 photographs from two very different periods, the 1930s and 1940s and the years after 2010. Presented by the NGMA in collaboration with the Japan Foundation, it is the first Japan Foundation Traveling Exhibition to be hosted at the gallery.

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The opening ceremony on Wednesday night was attended by Jinichi Kadowaki, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Japan in India, and Vivek Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

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The exhibition, however, is not quite the sepia-toned journey through old Tokyo one might expect. The photographs from the pre-war years, many in black and white, are full of movement and ordinary life. Alongside images shaped by the looming shadow of World War II are glimpses of people, fashion, streets and a city negotiating between tradition and modernity.

This liveliness came as a surprise even to Koji Sato, Director General of the Japan Foundation, New Delhi. “I suspected that the whole city was soaked in war or extraordinary conditions. But you find that people’s lives were very vibrant,” Sato told The Tribune. That is perhaps the exhibition’s most compelling discovery. Tokyo’s history is not presented simply as a story of destruction and reconstruction. Instead, the photographs reveal people carrying on with everyday life even as the city around them changes.

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The newer works capture a Tokyo shaped by digitisation, technology and changing social realities. Placed alongside the older photographs, they make the passage of time visible without making the two eras feel entirely disconnected. “Although there are certain changes on the surface, there are many unchanged or remaining parts. That must be the heart of the city,” Sato said.

Originally produced on the occasion of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the exhibition brings together works by several prominent Japanese photographers, including Daido Moriyama and Nobuyoshi Araki. The photographs from the 1930s and 1940s document a city where tradition and modernity were already competing for space, while those taken after 2010 reflect a society undergoing another period of rapid transformation. The contemporary section is particularly striking in its departure from conventional photographic language.

Among the featured photographers is Kenta Cobayashi, whose digitally manipulated images use distortion, colour layering and glitch-like effects. His vibrant, fractured photographs seem almost to move, mirroring a Tokyo increasingly experienced through digital technology.

For NGMA Director General Sanjeev Kishor Goutam, the exhibition’s appeal lies in its ability to show an entire city through fragments of everyday life. “You can see the changes in Japan, its culture, technology, daily life and landscape through these photographs,” Goutam told The Tribune.

Some of the quieter images perhaps make the strongest impression. One photograph shows an elderly man with stitches on his head, still at work. “The image inspired me,” Goutam said. For him, such images are also a reminder that photography is not merely documentation. “Photography is the third eye. It does not only capture through a lens; the mind of the photographer works with it too,” he said.