Menopause symptoms often mistaken for stress, ageing: Doc

As the world observes World Menopause Day on October 18, doctors are urging women to recognise the early signs of menopause, warning that symptoms such as irregular periods, fatigue, poor sleep and mood swings are often dismissed as stress or ageing.

Talking to The Tribune, Dr Kanika Batra Modi, Director and Clinical Lead, Gynae Onco, Max Hospital, Saket, said, “Early signs include irregular periods, poor sleep, fatigue, irritability, brain fog, hot flashes and night sweats.” Vaginal dryness, urinary symptoms and changes in sexual well-being could also occur but often remained unaddressed.

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Indian data suggest that menopause occurs at an average age of around 46-47 years. Early menopause occurs before 45, while premature ovarian insufficiency involves declining ovarian function before 40. Genetic factors, autoimmune conditions, medical treatments and surgery may contribute to early onset.

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Dr Modi said women could manage symptoms through regular exercise, adequate sleep, stress management and identifying triggers such as heat and caffeine. “Persistent symptoms should be discussed with a doctor, as appropriate medical treatments, including hormone therapy for eligible women, may help,” she said.

Declining oestrogen levels can affect bone density, cardiovascular health and metabolism. A balanced diet with adequate protein and calcium, weight-bearing and resistance exercises, and regular monitoring of blood pressure and cholesterol can help reduce long-term health risks.

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Menopause can also affect mental health. Hormonal changes and disrupted sleep may contribute to mood fluctuations. Appropriate treatment and open communication with partners can help women navigate these changes.

Women should seek medical advice if their periods become persistently irregular or stop unexpectedly, particularly before 45 and certainly before 40. Menopause is not always diagnosed through hormone tests. Doctors may assess symptoms and menstrual history and recommend investigations to rule out other causes.

“Any bleeding after menopause, which is defined as 12 consecutive months without periods, requires medical assessment and should never be ignored,” Dr Modi said.

She said menopause remained under-discussed in India because of stigma, limited awareness and the tendency to normalise symptoms as ageing.

“Menopause is a natural life stage, but its symptoms and long-term health implications deserve attention,” she said, adding that early recognition and timely medical care could improve women’s quality of life and protect their long-term health.