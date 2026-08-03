Mental health interventions for students underway in 767 districts

Mental health interventions targeting school and college students are being carried out in 767 districts across the country under the District Mental Health Programme (DMHP), Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav told the Lok Sabha. However, his reply did not indicate any proposal to make the appointment of qualified psychiatrists and counsellors mandatory in every educational institution.

Advertisement

The information was provided in response to an unstarred question raised by Lok Sabha MP Dhanorkar Pratibha Suresh and answered by Jadhav.

Advertisement

The MP sought to know whether the Ministries of Health and Family Welfare and Education were jointly proposing a national policy to reduce mental stress among students in schools, colleges and professional coaching institutions, and whether steps were being taken to make the appointment of qualified psychiatrists and counsellors mandatory in educational institutions and provide counselling services for parents.

Advertisement

In his reply, Jadhav said the National Mental Health Programme is being implemented across the country. Its district mental health programme component has been sanctioned for implementation in 767 districts, with support being provided to states and union territories through the National Health Mission.

The minister said the programme includes targeted interventions for students, including life skills education and counselling in schools, training college teachers to work as counsellors, and counselling for out-of-school children with mental health problems, besides adolescent mental health programmes.

Advertisement

“Under the District Mental Health Programme, targeted interventions are conducted for school and college students,” Jadhav said.

However, the reply did not mention any decision to make it mandatory for every school, college or professional coaching institution to appoint qualified psychiatrists and counsellors. It also did not outline a separate nationwide framework for mandatory counselling services for parents.

On strengthening access to mental healthcare at the primary healthcare level, the minister said more than 1.8 lakh sub-health centres and primary health centres have been upgraded to Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, where mental health services have been included in the package of services provided under comprehensive primary health care.

Jadhav also said “emotional well-being and mental health” has been incorporated as a dedicated module under the Ayushman Bharat School Health and Wellness Programme.