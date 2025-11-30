DT
PT
Home / Delhi / Mercedes rams into 3 near mall in Delhi's Vasant Kunj, leaving 1 dead

Mercedes rams into 3 near mall in Delhi's Vasant Kunj, leaving 1 dead

The police said the three men were employees of a restaurant in Ambience Mall

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:47 AM Nov 30, 2025 IST
Representational photo
A 23-year-old man died and two others sustained injuries after a Mercedes SUV (G63) allegedly rammed into them near a mall on Nelson Mandela Marg in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area early Sunday, the police said.

The police said the incident took place at 2.33 am when a PCR call regarding the accident was received at Vasant Kunj North police station.

"A team reached the spot opposite a mall and found a Mercedes G63 in a mangled condition," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel in a statement said.

According to the police, three men — two aged 23 years, and one 35 — all employees of a restaurant in Ambience Mall, were found injured at the spot.

They were immediately shifted to a hospital where Rohit (23), a resident of Chamoli in Uttarakhand, was declared brought dead, while the other two are undergoing treatment.

The driver of the vehicle, Shivam (29), a resident of Karol Bagh, has been apprehended. He was returning home after attending a wedding and was accompanied by his wife and elder brother at the time of the crash, read the statement.

"Preliminary inquiry suggests that the vehicle lost balance on a road diversion, following which it veered towards an auto stand and hit the three victims who were waiting there for an autorickshaw. The car is registered in the name of Abhishek, a friend of the accused," said the officer.

Legal action is being taken and further investigation is under way, the police added.

