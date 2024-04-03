Mercedes rams into Civil Lines eatery, customers among 6 hurt

New Delhi, April 2
A Mercedes rammed into a famous eatery in north Delhi, leaving six persons injured in the mishap.
The incident was caught on CCTV camera which showed people eating “kachoris” at the famous eatery — Fatehchand ki Kachori — when the car crashed into the shop.
Deputy Commissioner of Police, North District Manoj Kumar Meena, said, “The driver of the car Parag Maini (36), a resident of Sector 79, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, was found present at the spot.”
The police said on March 31, a PCR call was received at the Civil Lines police station regarding the accident. When cops rushed to the spot, they found a white Mercedes car involved in the mishap.
An official said during inquiry, information was received from a hospital about a person who was injured in the accident. “After that, information was received from Tirth Ram Hospital in the Civil Lines and it revealed that five more persons were injured in the accident who were being treated at the hospital.”
The police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC – 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt) in this connection. An official said, “The offending vehicle was impounded and the driver was arrested. As per the driver’s preliminary medical examination, he was not under the influence of alchohol. However, his blood sample was preserved for analysis and further investigation was on.”
