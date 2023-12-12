Mercury dips in Capital

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 11

The Capital experienced chill with the minimum temperature recorded at 6.5°C on Monday morning and the maximum clocked at 24.8°C.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued in the daily bulletin that the mercury dipped by three degrees.

It has predicted that on Tuesday it will continue remain in the same temperatures. The maximum temperature is expected to decline to 22°C by Friday.

However, the daily average air quality index continued to be in the ‘very poor’ category stabilising at 317 at 4 PM according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Early Warning System has forecasted that the air quality is likely to remain in ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday and will continue to remain so till Thursday.