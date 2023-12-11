Mercury dips to 8.3°C in Delhi

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, December 10

Delhi recorded its coldest day so far this season on Sunday as minimum temperature dipped to 8.3°C, marginally below the season’s average. As the minimum and maximum temperature declined by a degree, the maximum temperature stabilised at 23.4°C.

According to the weather office, shallow to moderate fog will engulf the city from Monday. Besides, the minimum temperature is expected to dip further to 7°C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that a fresh feeble Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from tomorrow and temperatures will fall by two degrees in the North-West India.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the city continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category, with air quality index (AQI) at 314.

The air quality index in the range of 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe.

The AQI has remained in the ‘very poor’ category for the last three days. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI crossed the 300-mark in many areas in Delhi — Anand Vihar (308), Jahangirpuri (373), Mundka (362), Shadipur (315), Rohini (322), Patparganj (323), ITO (341).

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality will continue to remain in the ‘very poor’ category for the next two days.