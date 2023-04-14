Mercury goes over 40°C in Capital

New Delhi, April 13
Delhi on Thursday witnessed the hottest day of the season with the temperature touching 40 degrees Celsius. Several weather stations in New Delhi recorded maximum temperature above 40°C.
The highest temperature of 40.7°C was recorded at Sports Complex station. The base observatory station, Safdarjung, recorded a maximum temperature of 38.6°C.
Weather experts said that temperature would rise further by 2-3°C in the national capital during the next few days. Experts said that the reason for the late rise in temperature in April was obviously the rainfall in the first week of the month. “The temperature will rise further in the coming days. Heat wave conditions may show up in Delhi only during the last week of April,” said a weather expert.
Last year, Delhi recorded the highest maximum temperature of 43.5°C in April.
Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a dry spell over the next five days.
