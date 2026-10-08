‘Mere eyewash’: Delhi court slams police on report in MCOCA case

A Delhi court criticised the city police for submitting an “absolutely perfunctory and mere eyewash” report in an organised-crime case, observing that two accused allegedly continued to commit serious offences, including murder, for years after the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) was invoked against them, but were arrested only in 2026.

Special Judge Gaurav Rao directed that a copy of his October 5 order be sent to the Delhi Police Commissioner, observing that the matter “calls for a detailed inquiry and appropriate action against all erring officials/investigating officers”.

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The case stems from an FIR registered in September 2020, in which MCOCA was invoked against accused Mukesh, alias Punit, and Pardeep, alias Guri.

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The court noted that Mukesh was involved in around 20 FIRs, including two murder cases and one case of attempt to murder, when MCOCA was invoked against him. He was subsequently named in eight more FIRs between 2021 and 2024, including cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery and kidnapping.

Despite this, Mukesh was arrested only on February 9, 2026, by Assistant Commissioner of Police Rakesh Kumar, after the investigation was assigned to him on September 25, 2025.

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“Hence, before ACP Rakesh Kumar, none of the IOs made any efforts to arrest the said accused,” the court observed.

The court said Pardeep, alias Guri, was also involved in several criminal cases and, according to the chargesheet, allegedly committed a number of heinous offences in 2020 after MCOCA had been invoked against him. He was also named in two FIRs registered in 2024, but was arrested only on April 16, 2026.

Three other accused — Vinod, alias Sonu, alias Praveen, alias Khalifa; Pardeep, alias, Anil, alias Salamuddin; and Vikas, alias Vicky, alias Pankaj, — remain absconding, with the investigation against them still incomplete despite the passage of more than six years, the court noted.