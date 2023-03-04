Meritorious students, schools felicitated

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 3

The Delhi Chief Minister presented the Excellence in Education Awards to 239 students of Class X and Class XII, and 33 schools. He said over the years these awards had become a “badge of honour”.

The awards were instituted in 2015 and since then, the Directorate of Education has been honouring the best schools and the meritorious students. The scheme of excellence in education awards aims at inculcating a spirit of healthy competition among the schools and the students to excel in the academic field. . A certificate, a trophy and a cash award through an account payee cheque is given to the awardees for excellence in education award for the year 2022.

Addressing the awardees, Kejriwal recalled his recent encounter with an awardee from the previous year on a flight who had shared her achievement with him very proudly. The CM said that it made him very happy. He congratulated all the schools and the students who received the awards this year.