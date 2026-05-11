Metro, Airtel Payments Bank to launch ‘On-The-Go’ NCMC cards

In a major push towards seamless urban mobility and digital payments, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has partnered with Airtel Payments Bank to launch co-branded RuPay ‘On-The-Go’ cards enabled with the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) system.

Advertisement

The initiative aims to provide commuters with a unified payment solution for metro services, buses and other transit systems across the country under the Government of India’s ‘One Nation, One Card’ vision.

Advertisement

The announcement was made during a ceremony held at the Delhi Metro headquarters in the presence of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Managing Director Vikas Kumar, Airtel Payments Bank MD & CEO Anubrata Biswas and senior officials from both organisations.

Advertisement

The newly launched co-branded cards include Debit Cards and PPI-MTS (Prepaid Payment Instrument for Mass Transit Systems) Cards. Unlike existing DMRC-issued cards that are restricted to the Delhi Metro network, the new open loop RuPay cards will allow commuters to make payments across multiple metro systems and transit networks nationwide using a single card.

The cards are expected to be available at all Delhi Metro stations within the next 10 days. Commuters will also be able to recharge the cards digitally through the DMRC and Airtel apps, reducing dependence on physical recharge counters at stations.

Advertisement

Kumar said, “DMRC has consistently focused on adopting innovative solutions to enhance passenger convenience. This exclusive partnership with Airtel Payments Bank and the introduction of co-branded NCMC cards will enable seamless and interoperable travel for our commuters, not only within the Delhi Metro network but also across multiple transit systems nationwide.”

Biswas said, “Our partnership with DMRC reflects a shared vision to simplify and modernise urban mobility through secure, digital first solutions. With the launch of the co-branded ‘On-the-Go’ NCMC cards, we are enabling commuters to experience seamless travel across transit systems, while advancing the larger ambition of ‘One Nation, One Card’ for India.”

DMRC clarified that all existing metro cards will continue to function as usual, while the corporation will further promote the adoption of NCMC-enabled cards in the future.