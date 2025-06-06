Metro corporation MD named Sustainability Champion by Maulana Azad Medical College

Vikas Kumar, Managing Director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), was honoured with the title of Sustainability Champion by the department of community medicine, Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), on Thursday, in recognition of his leadership in promoting environmentally sustainable public transport in the Capital.

The honour was conferred during a continuing medical education (CME) event titled “Green and healthy transportation systems”, held on the occasion of World Environment Day.

MAMC Dean Dr Poonam Narang was among the attendees of the event.

Addressing a gathering at the event, the DMRC Managing Director expressed gratitude for the recognition and said, “It is a privilege to be recognised by one of the country’s leading medical institutions for our collective efforts at the DMRC. Promoting sustainable transportation is not only an environmental responsibility but also a public

health necessity.”

Under Kumar’s leadership, the DMRC has continued to expand its eco-friendly footprint by offering clean, efficient and accessible transit options to millions of commuters across the National Capital Region.

The metro system plays a crucial role in reducing vehicular emissions, decongesting roads and contributing to a healthier urban environment.