DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Delhi / Metro corporation MD named Sustainability Champion by Maulana Azad Medical College

Metro corporation MD named Sustainability Champion by Maulana Azad Medical College

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:03 AM Jun 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Vikas Kumar, Managing Director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), was honoured with the title of Sustainability Champion by the department of community medicine, Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), on Thursday, in recognition of his leadership in promoting environmentally sustainable public transport in the Capital.

Advertisement

The honour was conferred during a continuing medical education (CME) event titled “Green and healthy transportation systems”, held on the occasion of World Environment Day.

MAMC Dean Dr Poonam Narang was among the attendees of the event.

Advertisement

Addressing a gathering at the event, the DMRC Managing Director expressed gratitude for the recognition and said, “It is a privilege to be recognised by one of the country’s leading medical institutions for our collective efforts at the DMRC. Promoting sustainable transportation is not only an environmental responsibility but also a public

health necessity.”

Advertisement

Under Kumar’s leadership, the DMRC has continued to expand its eco-friendly footprint by offering clean, efficient and accessible transit options to millions of commuters across the National Capital Region.

The metro system plays a crucial role in reducing vehicular emissions, decongesting roads and contributing to a healthier urban environment.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts