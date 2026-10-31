DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Metro extends real-time coach occupancy display to Pink Line

Metro extends real-time coach occupancy display to Pink Line

article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:02 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo
Advertisement

Delhi Metro commuters travelling on the Pink Line can now check the crowd levels in each coach before a train arrives, helping them choose less crowded compartments.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has extended its real-time coach occupancy display system to the Pink Line. The facility allows passengers to view the approximate passenger load in all six coaches on platform screens shortly before a train arrives.

Advertisement

The feature, already available on the Magenta Line since 2022, uses load sensors installed in coaches to measure their weight and compare it with their empty weight.

Advertisement

The difference is used to estimate passenger occupancy, which is displayed on Passenger Information Display System (PIDS) screens under the labels C1, C2, C3, C4, C5 and C6.

Commuters can use this information to identify less crowded coaches and position themselves accordingly, avoiding the rush to find space after boarding.

Advertisement

The system is expected to be particularly useful during morning and evening peak hours, when passenger loads often vary between coaches. By encouraging commuters to spread across the train, the facility could also help ease overcrowding in individual compartments and make better use of available space.

DMRC said extending the feature to the Pink Line involved technical challenges as it is a circular corridor and required data interlinking. The decision was taken following the positive response to the system on the Magenta Line. The Magenta Line (Line 8) runs between Botanical Garden and Janakpuri West, while the Pink Line (Line 7) connects Majlis Park with Shiv Vihar and the Maujpur-Babarpur section.

DMRC said the move was part of its efforts to improve passenger information systems and make metro journeys more convenient.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts