Metro extends real-time coach occupancy display to Pink Line

Delhi Metro commuters travelling on the Pink Line can now check the crowd levels in each coach before a train arrives, helping them choose less crowded compartments.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has extended its real-time coach occupancy display system to the Pink Line. The facility allows passengers to view the approximate passenger load in all six coaches on platform screens shortly before a train arrives.

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The feature, already available on the Magenta Line since 2022, uses load sensors installed in coaches to measure their weight and compare it with their empty weight.

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The difference is used to estimate passenger occupancy, which is displayed on Passenger Information Display System (PIDS) screens under the labels C1, C2, C3, C4, C5 and C6.

Commuters can use this information to identify less crowded coaches and position themselves accordingly, avoiding the rush to find space after boarding.

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The system is expected to be particularly useful during morning and evening peak hours, when passenger loads often vary between coaches. By encouraging commuters to spread across the train, the facility could also help ease overcrowding in individual compartments and make better use of available space.

DMRC said extending the feature to the Pink Line involved technical challenges as it is a circular corridor and required data interlinking. The decision was taken following the positive response to the system on the Magenta Line. The Magenta Line (Line 8) runs between Botanical Garden and Janakpuri West, while the Pink Line (Line 7) connects Majlis Park with Shiv Vihar and the Maujpur-Babarpur section.

DMRC said the move was part of its efforts to improve passenger information systems and make metro journeys more convenient.