Home / Delhi / Metro introduces upgraded passenger info system in refurbished Phase-I trains

Metro introduces upgraded passenger info system in refurbished Phase-I trains

Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:48 AM Nov 21, 2025 IST
FILE PHOTO
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has begun rolling out an upgraded Public Address and Public Information System (PAPIS) in its Phase-I trains as part of the ongoing mid-life refurbishment programme. The new system will, for the first time, display the current time as well as estimated time of arrival (ETA) for the terminal station and the next interchange station on both the Dynamic Route Map (DRM) and Passenger Information Board (PIB), improving real-time communication for commuters.

The DMRC began refurbishing its 70 Phase-I trains, procured between 2002 and 2005, in 2021 after they completed nearly 20 years of service. The upgrades were designed to bring the older fleet on par with trains introduced in phases II and III. Key modifications already carried out include installation of CCTV cameras, new composite flooring, repainting of saloon and cab interiors, mobile/laptop charging points, LCD-based route maps and refurbishment of electrical panels.

According to DMRC, the PAPIS upgrade will be added to the remaining trains that are still undergoing refurbishment.

So far, 30 trains have been refurbished in two batches of 12 and 18. While the first lot does not include the new PAPIS feature, the second lot is fully equipped with the upgraded system. Work on the next batch of 22 trains is underway, and these too will receive the new PAPIS by 2027. The contract for the final batch of 18 trains is in its concluding stage and is also scheduled for completion by 2027.

DMRC said the refurbishment was being carried out in a graded manner to ensure that train availability for passenger services was not affected.

