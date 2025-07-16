DT
Home / Delhi / Metro launches 11th online customer satisfaction survey

Metro launches 11th online customer satisfaction survey

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:19 AM Jul 16, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is conducting its 11th online customer satisfaction survey from July 15 to August 14, inviting feedback from commuters on various services and facilities offered by the Metro system. The month-long survey is aimed at gathering insights from passengers to assess performance and identify areas of improvement across multiple aspects of the Metro experience.

Commuters can participate in the survey by visiting the official DMRC website [www.delhimetrorail.com] (http://www.delhimetrorail.com), where links to the questionnaire will be prominently displayed on the homepage. The survey will be available in both English and Hindi, making it accessible to a wide section of Metro users.

