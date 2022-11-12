Metro operations to be partially curtailed on Blue Line tomorrow

New Delhi, November 11
Delhi Metro operations on a section of the busy Blue Line will be partially available in the initial few hours on November 13 due to planned maintenance work, officials said on Saturday.
The segment between Ramesh Nagar and Kirti Nagar metro stations will be affected.
“To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar on the Blue Line — Line-3/4 (Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali) — train services on the morning of November 13 (Sunday) will be regulated,” the DMRC said in a statement.
Train services will be suspended on the Ramesh Nagar-Kirti Nagar section from the start of revenue services till 7 am. Hence, the Moti Nagar Metro Station will remain closed till resumption of train services on the section up to 7 am, it said.
In the rest of the sections from Dwarka, Sector 21, to Ramesh Nagar and Kirti Nagar to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali, train services will continue to remain available according to the routine Sunday time table during this period, the statement said.
Connectivity between Ramesh Nagar and Kirti Nagar metro stations will be provided through free feeder bus services during this period.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 LIVE updates: Amid cold weather voting picks up for 68 Assembly seats in hill state
BJP fights Congress and rebels; all eyes on key contenders f...
CM Jai Ram Thakur asks people to vote in large numbers to help build ‘prosperous Himachal’
The chief minister also responds to Prime Minister Narendra ...
Polling under way to elect sarpanches, panches in 9 Haryana districts
The polling is being held for the post of 2,683 sarpanches a...
As farm fires in Punjab reach highest this season, Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'
Minimum temperature settles at 12.6 degrees Celsius