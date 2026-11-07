Metro sees 10% rise in weekday ridership amid pollution curbs

Delhi Metro has witnessed a sustained surge in passenger boardings this week, with daily figures crossing 78 lakh on all three working days from November 2 to 4, amid restrictions on the entry of non-BS-VI vehicles registered outside the capital, the implementation of GRAP Stage II and increased travel ahead of Diwali.

According to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) data, the Metro recorded 80,54,969 passenger boardings on Monday, November 2, 78,47,239 on Tuesday and 79,22,530 on Wednesday. The three-day average stood at nearly 79.42 lakh, around 10 per cent higher than the corresponding average for Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays in October.

The increase was particularly pronounced on Tuesday, when passenger boardings were 12.57 per cent higher than the average of 69,71,186 recorded on the four Tuesdays of October. Monday’s figure was 10.65 per cent above the October Monday average of 72,79,510, while Wednesday saw a 6.72 per cent increase over its October average of 74,23,275.

The rise comes as Delhi tightens restrictions on vehicular movement as part of its winter pollution-control measures. From November 1, petrol and diesel vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not comply with BS-VI emission standards have been barred from entering the capital, with exemptions for specified categories, including CNG and electric vehicles.

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The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) also invoked Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR on November 2, after the city’s air quality deteriorated to the ‘very poor’ category. The measures include higher parking fees to discourage private vehicle use and intensified efforts to promote public transport.

The increase has also coincided with the festive travel rush ahead of Diwali, which will be celebrated on November 8. With markets witnessing increased footfall and people travelling for shopping and other festivities, the Metro is seeing additional demand, alongside a shift towards public transport amid pollution-related restrictions.

To accommodate the increased footfall, the DMRC has announced 20 additional train trips on weekdays following the implementation of GRAP Stage II. These are over and above the 20 additional trips introduced on October 22 under GRAP Stage I, taking the total number of extra weekday trips to 40. The corporation has also said it is making additional passenger facilitation arrangements at stations as required.

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The November 2 figure of 80.54 lakh is also close to the Metro’s single-day record of 82.44 lakh passenger boardings.

The sustained increase over three consecutive weekdays indicates greater reliance on the Metro at a time when authorities are seeking to discourage private vehicle use to tackle worsening air pollution.